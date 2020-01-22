NCAA to allow potential Olympians to receive more benefits

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Anaheim, CA--The NCAA will now permit athletes to be paid for training expenses by the U.S. Olympic Committee and other national governing bodies.

The Division I Council adopted the new legislation Wednesday at the NCAA convention and it is effective immediately. Previously, college athletes could compromise their eligibility to compete for their schools by accepting some benefits that are provided to potential Olympians.

Under the new legislation, athletes designated elite by the USOC can have expenses paid for such as travel for parents, coaches and trainers. The new rules will also allow potential Olympians to spend more time working with their college coaches without breaking NCAA rules regarding practice time limits.