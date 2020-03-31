NCAA throws baseball coaches a curve with added eligibility

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Undated--The NCAA's popular decision to extend spring sports athletes' eligibility a year because of the coronavirus pandemic is causing consternation for baseball coaches. Baseball is the only spring sport with a roster limit.

Teams can have no more than 35 players, though that rule will be relaxed in 2021. The problem comes in 2022. Looming roster logjams because of the extended eligibility could force coaches to sign smaller recruiting classes and nudge underperforming players to transfer or quit.

Uncertainty about the date and number of rounds for this year's major league draft also adds to the roster management challenge.