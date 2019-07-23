NCAA punishes DePaul for basketball recruiting violation

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) -- The NCAA has suspended men's basketball coach Dave Leitao for the first three games of the regular season, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff.

The NCAA also put the Big East program on three years of probation, issued a $5,000 fine and said an undetermined number of games will be vacated because DePaul put an ineligible player on the floor. An unidentified former associate head coach is also facing a three-year show cause order for his role in the violations.

According to an NCAA infractions committee decision, the associate head coach arranged for the assistant director of basketball operations to live with a prospect to help ensure the player did the work necessary to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. That arrangement violated recruiting rules.

DePaul officials did not immediately return emails seeking comment Tuesday.

