NCAA now allowing some virtual meetings and instruction

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Undated--The NCAA is permitting coaches in all Division I sports to hold up to eight hours per week of virtual meetings and instruction with their players, beginning Monday through May 31.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee made the adjustment this week to allow coaches more time to connect with their teams while social-distancing measures are in place to fight the coronavirus.

Athletes will be required to have at least one day off per week and required physical activities continue to be prohibited. NCAA rules require a sports-safety certified staff member be present when athletes do required physical activities such as conditioning, strength training or practicing.

Normally, coaches are allowed two hours per week to work with players and an additional six hours per week of strength and conditioning in the offseason.

The NCAA also said teams are prohibited from requiring any activities beginning one week before the start of their school's final examination period for the spring semester through the conclusion of exams.