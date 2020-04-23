NCAA moves toward allowing athletes to be paid sponsors

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Undated--The NCAA is moving closer to allowing Division I college athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own. Recommendations that would permit athletes to earn money for their names, images and likeness are being reviewed this week.

A decision could come as soon as next week. The issue has dominated college sports for several years. California recently passed a law clearing the way for athlete compensation, prompting the NCAA to take a fresh look at its regulations.