NCAA denies Clemson waiver request for Fordham transfer

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- The NCAA denied Clemson's request to have Fordham transfer guard Nick Honor player for the Tigers this season.

The decision means that Honor can practice at Clemson this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining when he returns next year.

Honor is 5-foot-10 guard from Orlando, Florida who led Fordham at 15.3 points a game last season and made the Atlantic 10's all-rookie team. Honor joined the Tigers this spring and played with them as they won the gold medal at the World University Games.

Last week, Clemson was granted a waiver for Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore to play this season.

Clemson (0-1) lost its opener to Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. The Tigers face Presbyterian on Thursday night.

