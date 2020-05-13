NCAA delays date for NBA draft entrants to return to school

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is pushing back its deadline for early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to school. But it will wait to determine a new date. The deadline was originally June 3. That would’ve come 10 days after the completion of the NBA scouting combine.

But the NBA announced earlier this month that it was postponing the draft lottery and combine scheduled for Chicago this month. NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement that the NCAA won’t set a new date until the NBA has determined its timeline for the predraft process.