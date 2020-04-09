NCAA confirms Georgia Tech eligible for 2021 postseason

Thursday, April 9, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has received confirmation its men's basketball team will be eligible for the postseason next year. Athletic director Todd Stansbury says the NCAA has confirmed the school met the requirements of its men’s basketball postseason ban by skipping the ACC Tournament even though most of the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to fans on Thursday made available to the public, Stansbury said he recently received confirmation from the NCAA that the school met the conditions of the penalty. Stansbury says he is relieved “we no longer have that cloud hanging over us.”