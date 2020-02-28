NCAA committee proposes 2-minute limit on replay reviews

Friday, Feb. 28,2020

Undated--The NCAA football rules committee is proposing two-minute limits on replay reviews and allowing players ejected from a game for targeting to remain in the bench area.

The committee met Friday in Indianapolis and also recommended requiring game officials to be on the field 90 minutes before a contest begins _ instead of 60 minutes. It also recommend a coach be on the field for team pregame warmups. The committee says it was concerned about “negative interactions” between teams before officials are required to be on the field.