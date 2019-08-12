NCAA amends agent rules to no longer require college degree

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The NCAA has backtracked on its new agent certification standards and will no longer require a bachelor's degree for those who will be permitted to represent a student-athlete.

The degree requirement drew criticism last week when the certification standards were first revealed, including a social media blast by NBA star LeBron James. It was quickly dubbed the "Rich Paul Rule" in reference to James' agent, who does not have a college degree.

The NCAA announced Monday it would amend the standards so bachelor's degrees would not be required for agents currently certified and in good standing with the NBA players' association. The NCAA modeled its certification requirements after the NBPA's, but added the degree requirement.

Agent certification and access was among the recommendations made last year by the Rice Commission on College Basketball.

