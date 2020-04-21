NCAA: Players ejected for targeting can remain on sidelines

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has announced players ejected from football games for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sidelines.

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the rules change no longer requiring players to head to the locker room after targeting is confirmed. The panel also approved a pace-of-play guideline for instant replay officials to complete video reviews in less than two minutes. Game officials’ jurisdiction will begin 90 minutes before kickoff instead of the current 60 because of concerns over pregame dust-ups between teams.