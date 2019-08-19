NBA's Steph Curry helps Howard U. start Division I golf team

Monday Aug. 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — What started as an innocuous conversation during a public event has evolved into a golf partnership between an NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Howard University.

The two-time NBA MVP announced Monday that he is helping Howard re-establish a golf program. Curry is providing a donation that will allow one of the country's most prominent historically black universities to launch Division I women's and men's teams for the 2020-21 academic year.

The 31-year-old Curry, who has won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, has long been known as a passionate golfer. But the idea of partnering with Howard didn't start until January, when Curry went to the campus in January for a screening of the documentary "Emanuel."

After watching the film — which chronicles the 2015 shooting of nine black worshippers at a church in South Carolina — Curry was approached by Howard student Otis Ferguson. The senior explained to Curry how he had been unsuccessfully trying to start up an official university golf team. Howard had previously fielded a Division II golf team but that was discontinued.