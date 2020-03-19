NBA telling teams to keep players, staff out of facilities

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Undated--The NBA has told its teams to close its training and practice facilities to all players and staff starting Friday. The league says the shuttering will last indefinitely in the latest response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The league told teams of the new directive in a memo sent Thursday afternoon, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. As recently as Monday, the NBA was telling teams that individual workouts could take place using what the league called the “one player, one coach, one basket" rule. Now, that's not even permitted.