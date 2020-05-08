NBA teams start to reopen, as testing plan begins emerging

Friday, May 8, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has taken tiny steps toward a return to normalcy as a small number of practice facilities have reopened for workouts and at least one team received permission from the league to test players and staff for the coronavirus.

Cleveland and Portland were open Friday for players who wanted to get voluntary workouts in. And the Orlando Magic say they have gotten NBA approval to test players for coronavirus, since county officials say all needs in that area for citizens are being met.