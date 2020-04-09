NBA says players will receive full checks on April 15

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Undated--NBA players will receive their full checks when the next payday for most of them arrives on April 15 despite no games having been played for more than a month at that point, the league told teams in a memo on Thursday.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association has been in talks for weeks about the status of salaries during the game’s shutdown. The last NBA games were played March 11, the day that Utah center Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to test positive for the coronavirus.