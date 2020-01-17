NBA pushes back plans for April vote on schedule changes

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Miami, Fl--The NBA has tabled plans for its board of governors to vote in April for what would have been significant schedule changes for the 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

The league is not scrapping the proposal for major changes, such as the addition of an in-season tournament and potentially the re-seeding of the last four playoff teams. But in a memo sent to teams Friday, the league said it wants time to “develop a more comprehensive proposal and plan.” A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.