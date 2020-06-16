NBA lays out its vision for Disney restart to teams, players

Here’s some of what awaits NBA players going to Disney next month: game rooms, golf course access, cabanas with misters to combat the heat, fishing areas, bowling, backstage tours and salon services. It only sounds like vacation.

The NBA described very specific plans to players and teams for the restart on Tuesday, doing so in a memo and handbook both obtained by The Associated Press.

With safety being of the foremost importance during the coronavirus pandemic, players were told they will be tested regularly and must adhere to strict physical distancing and mask-wearing policies.