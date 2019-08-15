NBA and UGA legend Dominique Wilkins receives key to the city

AUGUSTA, GA -- Augusta Bull Dawg club held their 2019 kick off party today and brought in a true NBA legend, who just happens to be a former Bulldog and Atlanta Hawk great. It's the human highlight film: Dominque Wilkins.

Wilkins played with UGA from 1979 to 1982 and put them on the map for basketball. Then, a storried NBA career in Atlanta. Since then, Wilkins has transitioned to a front office role and even the broadcast booth with the Hawks. Besides being honored by the club, he was also presented the key to the city. Looking ahead, Wilkins is excited about some of the Hawks new signings.

"He going to surprise a lot of people. People don't really know how good this kid is," said Wilkins. "This kid can play. I mean plain and simple, Jabari Parker has talent. I think you're going to see an amazing young player."

Wilkins added that Vince Carter's veteran presence in the locker room to have an impact on young guys like Parker.