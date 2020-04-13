NASCAR's Larson suspended for racial slur in virtual race

Monday, April 13, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR driver Kyle Larson used a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race and has been suspended by NASCAR and without pay by his team. Larson was competing in an iRacing event when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. He said during a check of his microphone “you can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word.

The star driver apologized, saying there was “no excuse” for his comment. Larson is half Japanese and his grandparents spent time in an interment camp in California. He is the second driver in a week to draw scrutiny while using the online racing platform.