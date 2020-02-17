Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

Daytona Beach, Fl--NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash.

Newman was involved in a horrific crash on the last lap of today's race in which he was sent upside down, and then got t-boned by another race car.

It took rescue crews several minutes to get Newman out of the car and then rushed him to the hospital.

Late word from NASCAR saying he's undergoing treatment but the injuries Newman suffered do not appear to be life threatening.

