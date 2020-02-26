NASCAR safety still front and center on everyone's mind in the business

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Hampton, Ga--The NASCAR season is just two weeks old and the early season headline has been safety, especially in the wake of Ryan Newman's crash at Daytona.

"We've got a pretty good product out there right now. I think the racing is as good as I've seen it in many many years, if not forever." said Ed Clark, president of Atlanta Motor Speedway

A big part of the NASCAR product is the big one. The crashes are exciting, yet terrifying.

"The fact that Ryan Newman is able to recover right now and take that time is a miracle. Anyone who saw that crash felt that in the pit of their stomach." said Rutledge Wood

Newman's crash is just one of many that have shocked the NASCAR world, yet his spectacular crash left him only slightly worse for the wear.

​"Probably the thing that I'm most proud of is the safety we've seen built into the cars. We just saw Ryan Newman's horrendous accident at the Daytona 500 and then this past Sunday, Ryan's texting me."

Safety like improvements to roll cages, carbon fiber seats, harnesses, are all small things that add to the big picture, and no picture is bigger than the track itself.

" I would have to say the safer barriers is probably the biggest change, and that was being implemented my first couple of years in the sport. Very grateful to have run all of these races, and I've been involved in some really good crashes over the years and have been able to walk away with just a few minor bumps and bruises." said David Ragan

Atlanta motor speedway is known as one of the fastest tracks in the cup series and has seen its share of crashes over the years. The crashes now are safer than they were 25 to 30 years ago and will only continue to get safer.

