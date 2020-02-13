NASCAR renames championship trophy after France family

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR has renamed the trophy for its annual champion to be the Bill France Cup. The renaming is a tribute to Bill France Sr, who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who elevated the sport to national prominence as chairman from 1972 to 2003.

The Bill France Cup was created by Jostens and maintains the size and shape of last year’s championship trophy. It features outlines of the 24 Cup Series racetracks that comprise the 2020 schedule.