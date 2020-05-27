NASCAR coming back to Atlanta June 7th

HENRY, GA -- The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway was supposed to roll March 15th, but was postponed two days before the race during the height of sports cancellations. The race is coming back a week from Sunday as NASCAR continues to try and make up for lost time.

It's part of a 7 race stretch taking place over 11 days. Just like the races at Darlington and Charlotte that restarted on May 17th, fans will not be allowed to attend.

"To make sure we keep everybody safe, we will be blocking off the entrances. We will have some security staff in place to help us with that," said Atlanta Motor Speedway general manager Brandon Hutchinson.

So far Darlington and Charlotte speedways have both seen multiple races at their venues. That won't be the case at Atlanta Motor Speedway right now as NASCAR tries to reschedule races at their originally scheduled sites, but the raceway would welcome the chance for another race.

"We are ready willing and able. Atlanta Motor Speedway would certainly welcome a second date if the option presents itself," Hutchinson added.

The fanless homecoming for Dawsonville native Chase Elliott couldn't come at a better time as the feud between him and fellow racer Kyle Busch is at an all time high, something to certainly watch for next Sunday.

"I think you'll see that rivalry heat up a little bit more. I don't think there'll be anything dirty to it, I just think they're both really good race car drivers that are always going to be racing hard for the league. I hope it continues. It's good for the sport, and heck, it's very fun to watch."

The full list of racers should be released in the next few days as Hutchinson was working to approve the final list earlier today. He also added there are other racetracks that currently aren't able to host their rescheduled races, which may help Atlanta Motor Speedway pick up another race.