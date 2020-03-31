Most NFL teams extend ticket payment deadlines due to virus

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Undated--At a time when America is trying to cope with the financial fallout created by the deadly coronavirus the renewal of NFL season tickets is not exactly a high priority. Not in the midst of soaring unemployment, business closures and a volatile stock market. Most teams understand this and have acted accordingly.

Twenty-eight of the 32 NFL clubs have reached out to season ticket holders with the offer of extending the next deadline for payment or negotiation on a case-by-case basis. The deadline in Denver has already passed, and the 49ers, Bengals and Cowboys apparently are operating in business-as-usual mode.