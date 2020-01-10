Morikawa handles the wind and takes lead at Sony Open

The strong wind was no problem for Collin Morikawa. Facing relentless 30 mph gusts, Morikawa played bogey free on Thursday and took the early lead in the Sony Open with a 5-under 65. That was good for a three-shot lead among the 72 players who played in the morning.

Conditions were so difficult for scoring that only 12 players from the morning wave broke par. Scoring typically is a lot lower at Waialae. Morikawa finished with a 4-iron into 6 feet for birdie. Justin Thomas played in the afternoon. He is going for his second straight win in Hawaii.