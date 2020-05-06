More than half of ACC football schools aim to reopen in fall

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Undated--Eight of the 14 football-playing members of the Atlantic Coast Conference are making plans for reopening campuses this fall following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Four others have publicly said they’re exploring scenarios for a return.

Reopening campuses for in-person instruction would be a crucial step toward restarting college sports. That's particularly true for football with its late-summer preseason practices. Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech have all publicly stated the goal of having campuses open for fall classes, assuming that health officials advise it is safe.