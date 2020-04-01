More honors for South Carolina's Aliyah Boston

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina women's basketball forward Aliyah Boston collected another national recognition when the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) named her its 2020 NCAA Div. I Freshman of the Year presented by adidas today. The addition of the WBCA made Boston the unanimous winner of the title this season as ESPN and the USBWA also bestowed it upon her in recent weeks.

"Energy, enthusiasm and effort - these are qualities every coach hopes their first-year players will bring to the team," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew. "The WBCA and adidas are pleased to recognize the important contribution of first-year student-athletes and to present the WBCA NCAA Division I Freshman of the Year award to Aliyah Boston. Aliyah certainly contributed to South Carolina's success, and we applaud the immediate impact on the court she made this season."

Also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Lisa Leslie Award, which will announce its winner next week, Boston was the SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year and grabbed a spot on the All-SEC First Team. She joined South Carolina's Alaina Coates as the only league Freshmen of the Year to also capture another of the league's top individual awards. The 6-foot-5 forward was also a Second-Team All-America choice of the AP and the USBWA.