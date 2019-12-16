More Bulldogs pick up All-America honors

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. --- Four Georgia players have been named to an assortment of All-America teams during the Bulldogs’ drive to their third straight Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title.

Junior left tackle Andrew Thomas, a native of Lithonia, Ga., has been named to the ESPN, Associated Press, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and CBS Sports All-America First Team. Graduate safety J.R. Reed, a native of Frisco, Texas, was included on the AP All-America First Team while graduate place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, a native of Marietta, Ga., was a First Team selection by the USA Today, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated.

The aforementioned trio had already all garnered First Team honors from the Walter Camp group last week. In addition, Thomas has been named to the USA Today Second Team while Blankenship was an AP Second Team selection. Reed was also a USA Today Second Team selection and he joined junior guard Solomon Kindley as Second Team selections by Sports Illustrated.

