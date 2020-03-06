Monteiro and Brock honored by the Peach Belt Conference

Friday, March 6, 2020

Greenwood, SC--Augusta University's Rafael Monteiro and USC Aiken's Faison Brock were named first team all-Peach Belt Conference on Friday night.

Monteiro, the Jaguar senior, put together a monster year averaging 18 points a game while grabbing eight rebounds a night. More often then not, he led Augusta in scoring.

Brock, also a senior, averaged 19.5 points while grabbing seven and a half rebounds an outing and was the leader of the Pacer team.

Tyshaun Crawford of Augusta was named to the Peach Belt second team.

