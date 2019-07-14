NORTH AUGUSTA, SC -- Mokan Elite defeated Houston Hoops 86-77 to advance to Sunday's final. Team WhyNot defeated Boo Williams 92-89 to punch their ticket to the final for the second year in a row. The championship game is set to start at 2:00pm at the Riverview Park Activities Center.
Mokan Elite, Team WhyNot to play in Peach Jam Final
Posted: Sun 12:04 AM, Jul 14, 2019
