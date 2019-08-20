Minor leaguers always ready to move

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC -- The GreenJackets are making a playoff push with a lot of new faces on the team. That's just a day in the life for minor league players: two of the new faces have already played with three teams this season.

New Jackets infielder Logan Wyatt was playing with his college team as recently as June. He's made two stops in the farm system in Arizona and Oregon before making it to Augusta. All that travel can be taxing on a 21 year old, but Wyatt realizes it just comes with the territory

"The hardest thing for me is definitely the travel," said Wyatt. "Just getting used to playing every day. And then obviously moving three places just getting used to new teammates I tihnk that's the biggest part because if you're going to be a good team, everyone in the club house has to get close."

Tyler Fitzgerald "s another new face making the trip along with Wyatt. The duo played at Louisville together and have now gone through the low levels of the Giants farm system together. Fitzgerald only owns three suitcases worth of stuff that he brings everywhere. It's just life on the road for a guy hoping to one day play in the big leagues.

"It's a pain in the butt having to carry all the things around in my bags but, you know, when you get called up it's something special," said Fitzgerald. "So, it's really all worth it. "

Fitzgerald and Wyatt probably will spend the rest of the year here and could play fall ball in the organization seeing as both are among the Giants top 30 prospects. Safe to say, they'll always have a bag packed and ready to roll.

