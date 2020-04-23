Minnesota's Fleck taking a week off without pay

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Undated--Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is taking an unpaid week, along with about 200 other leaders in the university system in response to the budget crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joan Gabel announced the furloughs earlier this month.

Fleck confirmed Thursday on a video conference call with reporters he’s taking part, saying he and his wife, Heather, “immediately jumped on it.”

“Anything we can do to continue to help,” Fleck said.

Fleck’s 2020 salary is $4.6 million.

Colorado athletic director Rick George said he and 11 head coaches will take pay cuts for the upcoming fiscal year in light of the budget impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The salaries for George along with football coach Karl Dorrell, men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle and women’s basketball coach JR Payne will be reduced by 10%. The other eight varsity head coaches will have their salaries reduced by 5%.

“It’s the right thing for all of us to do,” George said Thursday in a statement. “There are a lot of unknowns ahead of us, and while we don’t exactly know yet the financial impacts for the upcoming year, for them to agree and voluntarily take pay cuts is important at this time for our student-athletes and the overall direction of all our sports programs and support areas.”