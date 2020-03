PHOENIX (AP) — A handful of golf mini tours are continuing to play through as coronavirus fears shut down major sports leagues across the world.

The Cactus Tour in Phoenix this week was won by two-time major champion Anna Nordqvist and the Outlaw Tour held a men's event across the Valley of the Sun.

The Cactus Tour instituted preventative guidelines to prevent spread of the coronavirus, sanitizing golf carts, limiting one rider per cart and asking for social distancing on the course.