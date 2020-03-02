Milan residents banned from cup semifinal at Juventus

ROME (AP) — Residents of Milan will not be allowed to attend the Italian Cup semifinal match between Juventus and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday as part of anti-virus precautions.

The second leg of the semifinals will be off limits to residents of the regions of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna and Veneto plus the provinces of Pesaro, Urbino and Savona.

Those are the areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus.

A total of 10 Serie A matches in Italy have been postponed over the past two weekends because of the virus.

Lombardy has been the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak and registered 984 of Italy’s 1,694 positive cases.