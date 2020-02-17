Mike Trout rips cheating Astros, calls for bigger punishment

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Trout thinks the Houston Astros should pay more dearly for their cheating ways.

The Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP ripped the Astros and questioned the discipline handed out by Major League Baseball after he reported to spring training.

Trout didn't make a suggestion for what the Astros players' punishment should have been, but the scandal obviously touched a nerve in the Halos' brilliant center fielder, who has spent his entire career playing against Houston in the AL West.

Anthony Rendon was more circumpect about his hometown team when he reported to the Angels for the first time, but the $245 million third baseman says he always thought the Astros' success was suspicious.