Midland Valley product picks up regional honor

Monday, March 23, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Daniel Carr of the Queens University of Charlotte men's basketball team was named a First-Team All-District selection, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced on Monday afternoon. Carr, a senior guard from North Augusta, South Carolina, received all-district recognition by the coaches for the second time in his career after receiving a Second-Team All-District nod last season.

For the second consecutive season, Carr took home first-team all-conference accolades after averaging a team-high 17.3 points and 1.5 steals per game. He scored 20 points or more 10 times this season, including a 28-point performance in the South Atlantic Conference Quarterfinals versus Lenoir-Rhyne University and a 27-point performance versus Catawba College in the conference semifinals, to earn a spot on the SAC's All-Tournament Team. In week one of the season, Carr was named SAC Player of the Week for the second time in his career.

Carr led the Royals to a 24-7 overall record and a runner-up finish in the SAC regular-season standings and postseason tournament. Carr and the Royals earned the No. 2 seed in the Southeast Regional of the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carr, who additionally was named a second-team all-region selection by the media for the second time in his career, will graduate from Queens the winningest player in program history. In his four years in Charlotte, Carr and the other members of the Class of 2020, posted a four-year record of 117-20 (.854 win pct.) claiming two conference regular season titles, one conference tournament title, two southeast regional titles, and clinching four NCAA Tournament berths. He finished his career as the fifth all-time leading scorer in Queens history with 1,512 points.

"Danny has had a storied career at Queens," said Royals head coach Bart Lundy. "One hundred and seventeen wins, one Sweet 16, one Elite Eight, one Final Four and now becoming only the sixth player in program history to be named First Team All-District. He has worked for four years and deserves this award as much as any player ever has at Queens, and it makes him eligible to become All-American. We are also proud that he will be the third Queens player in as many years to be named First Team All-District by the NABC."