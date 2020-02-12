Michigan State rallies to hire Colorado coach Mel Tucker

Michigan State has hired coach Mel Tucker away from Colorado to lead Michigan State's football program. The Buffaloes gave Tucker a shot to run a program a little more than a year ago after he was Georgia's defensive coordinator. They were 5-7 last season.

Tucker succeeds Mark Dantonio, the school's all-time winningest coach. Dantonio retired less than two weeks ago. Tucker has ties to Michigan State, where he was on Nick Saban's staff two decades ago. He went on to work in the NFL and for major programs in college football.