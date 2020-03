Mets star Noah Syndergaard to have Tommy John surgery

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery and will not pitch this year. New York medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Syndergaard felt discomfort during spring training and a recent MRI revealed a damaged ulnar collateral ligament, Nicknamed Thor, Syndergaard was 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts. New York's rotation now projects to include two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom followed by Marcus Stroman, Michael Wacha, Rick Porcello and Steven Matz. Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the virus outbreak.