Mets slugger Céspedes says he expects to be ready for opener

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Yoenis Céspedes says he expects to be ready to play by opening day. Six days after saying he didn't plan to speak to the media all season, he broke his silence Sunday.

The two-time All-Star outfielder has been out of the lineup since July 2018 because of heel problems, Céspedes said he plans to play in spring training games by the middle of March. And if all goes well, he intends to be in the lineup on March 26 when the Mets host the World Series champion Washington Nationals on opening day.