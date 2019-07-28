Mets close to acquiring Stroman from Blue Jays

NEW YORK (AP) -- A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Mets are close to completing a trade to acquire All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the swap had not been finalized.

A 28-year-old right-hander and a first-time All-Star this season, Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He has a $7.4 million salary and is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.

The 5-foot-7 Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons. He grew up on Long Island about 50 miles from Citi Field.

New York (50-55) is six games back in the NL wild-card race, with six teams ahead for the two spots. With the trade deadline approaching Wednesday, this deal might lead to the Mets selling off a starter from their current rotation, which includes NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Jason Vargas, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz.