Meeting MadBum: D-backs relish big left-hander's presence

Arizona's big free agent pickup Madison Bumgarner went through his first official drills with the Diamondbacks as pitchers and catchers went through their first workout. The 30-year-old pitcher was signed to an $85 million, five-year deal during the offseason to help the Diamondbacks try to close the gap with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who captured a seventh straight division title last season.

Bumgarner is a four-time All-Star and a three-time World Series champion. The Diamondbacks hope that success will rub off on a young and improving team.