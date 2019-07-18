McIlroy shoots 79 after wild opening round

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Portrush, Northern Ireland--A quadruple-bogey 8 at the first hole might not have been the most embarrassing part of Rory McIlroy's wild opening round at the British Open.

Three-putting from 4 feet for a double at the par-3 16th also left the Northern Irishman shaking his head, and another double at No. 18 saw him stumble home for an 8-over 79. It tied his worst first round at the British Open.

McIlroy was 12 strokes off the lead, his major drought almost certainly extending to a sixth year.

Tiger Woods got up and down from a greenside bunker to make par on his opening hole as rain returned to Royal Portrush.

Shane Lowry remained in sole possession of the clubhouse lead at 4 under.

Jordan Spieth was only a shot behind making three birdies in his first five holes.

