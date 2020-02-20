McIlroy roars out to a 2-shot lead in Mexico Championship

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rory McIlroy is off to a soaring start in the altitude of Mexico City. McIlroy was launching drives and making putts. That was a good combination in the Mexico Championship and it carried him to a 6-under 65.

McIlroy has a two-shot lead over Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson, who both missed the cut last week at Riviera. Key for McIlroy was changing back to his old putter. He went to a 35-inch putter last week which helped him with the positioning of his elbow and shoulder. But he struggled with the line, so he changed back. It worked.