McDonald leads Hawaii to 38-34 win over BYU in Hawaii Bowl

Cole McDonald delivered early and late for Hawaii in a 38-34 victory over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl. McDonald threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to stake the Warriors to the lead. BYU's defense took over from there.

The Cougars were on the verge of shutting out Hawaii in the second half. But with the final possession, McDonald delivered two big throws to Nick Mardner. One went for 38 yards to put Hawaii in field goal range. The next was a 24-yard strike for a touchdown. Hawaii beat BYU for the first time since 2001.