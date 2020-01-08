McCarthy gets shot with another iconic franchise in Cowboys

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Frisco, TX--Mike McCarthy is ready to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl title after a year away from the game following his departure in Green Bay. McCarthy won a title with the Packers at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago.

Now he is replacing Jason Garrett after Garrett couldn't get Dallas past the divisional round of the playoffs in nine full seasons as coach. Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract is expiring. McCarthy made the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay.