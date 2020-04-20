McCaffrey embracing new role as face of Panthers franchise

Monday, April 20, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey says it never crossed his mind to leave the Carolina Panthers even with the team in the midst of a rebuild.

The All-Pro running back signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension last week that makes him the NFL's highest-paid running back and the face of the Panthers franchise. McCaffrey says he wants to play his entire career for Carolina. He earned the contract extension after becoming only the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a single season.