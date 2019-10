Saturday, Oct. 26,2019

Atlanta, Ga--With an ankle injury suffered this past week, Matt Ryan has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle.

Veteran backup Matt Schaub will get the call as he finished the game six days ago.

Ryan, who's rarely missed any games due to injury, did practice late in the week, but Dan Quinn and the Falcons staff has decided he won't suit up this week.

