Matt NeSmith begins his journey as a PGA Tour rookie

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Aiken, SC--It seems hard to believe but we've been following the career of Matt NeSmith since his days at North Augusta and making a name for himself at the Junior Invivte at Sage Valley. Now, nearly a decade later, he's a PGA Tour rookie.

NeSmith earned his card late in the season coming off the Korn Ferry Tour, and made a few PGA starts in the fall. Now, his focus is on when the tour resumes in January. He knows golf is all about having the right mental makeup to succeed and having the confidence in your game. It took him a little while to find that.

"I mean, I put a lot of pressure of myself the first five events of the year. Just from, trying to get off to a good start, to just trying to get the monkey off my back to kind of get in there and play some good golf. I put too much pressure on myself. Once I played pretty good in Vegas, I kind of started to be normal again" said Matt NeSmith

NeSmith did card a pair of top 20 finishes in the fall but after the tour's reshuffle, probably won't get another start til late January. He's planning on playing as many tournaments as he can get into as he tries to keep his tour card.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT all rights reserved