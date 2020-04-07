Maryland star Jalen Smith to leave school for NBA draft

Tuesday, April, 7, 2020

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Jalen Smith intends to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining two years of eligibility. Smith averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore, helping the Terrapins to a 24-7 finish and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

He ranked first in the conference and third nationally with 21 double-doubles. The 6-foot-10 star announced his plans to leave on Tuesday, saying, “The time is right for me to move forward to the next phase in my basketball career.”