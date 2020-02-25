Martin heals from playoff injury, Braves boast deep bullpen

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Chris Martin still feels pain talking about what happened last year in the playoffs. The Atlanta Braves reliever had been summoned to protect an eighth-inning lead in the opener against St. Louis. But the 6-foot-7 pitcher injured an oblique muscle while warming up and was pulled right away.

He was done for the year and could only watch as Atlanta lost the game and the series. Martin is healed now and part of a deep bullpen for the two-time NL East champions. Reliever Will Smith was signed in the offseason to go along with Shane Greene, Mark Melancon and others.